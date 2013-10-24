Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Hershey Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by strong sales of its candies including Reese's, Kit Kat and Ice Breakers.
The No. 1 candy producer in the United States said third-quarter net income was $233.0 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with $176.3 million, or 77 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items such as pension costs and factory expansion expenses, earnings per share were $1.04, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 6.1 percent to $1.85 billion, from $1.75 billion in the third quarter of 2012. Analysts were expecting sales of $1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hershey stood by its full-year earnings forecast, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71 in fiscal year 2014. The company also said it expected full-year sales to increase about 7 percent.
In January, the company will launch its first new brand in the United States in 30 years. Lancaster Soft Cremes will come in three flavors - caramel, vanilla and caramel, and vanilla and raspberry - the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said earlier this month.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.