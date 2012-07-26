July 26 Hershey Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by price increases.

The maker of Hershey Kisses and Reese's peanut butter cups said net income was $135.7 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with $130.0 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 66 cents per share.

Net sales rose to $1.41 billion from $1.33 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)