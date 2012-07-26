BRIEF-Camber Energy Q3 loss per share $0.20
* Camber Energy Inc - total revenues from sale of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids for Q3 increased to $1.9 million versus $0.18 million
July 26 Hershey Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by price increases.
The maker of Hershey Kisses and Reese's peanut butter cups said net income was $135.7 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with $130.0 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 66 cents per share.
Net sales rose to $1.41 billion from $1.33 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Scientific games corp - on february 14, 2017, sco's unit , issued $1.15 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior secured notes due 2022
* MAM Software Group Inc says reaffirmed its expectations for fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $4.1 million to $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: