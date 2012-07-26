* Q2 adj profit 66 cents/shr vs Street view 61 cents
* Sales rise nearly 7 pct to $1.41 bln
* Raises 2012 EPS growth forecast on better pricing
* Shares up 2 percent
(Adds share activity, advertising outlook)
July 26 Hershey Co reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year
outlook on Thursday, helped by price increases, sending its
shares up 2 percent.
The candy maker also said its full-year advertising will
increase at a low double-digit percentage rate as it
strengthens its core brands and rolls out new products such as
Jolly Rancher Crunch 'N Chew candy, Ice Breakers Duo mints and
Rolo minis.
In the just-ended second quarter, net income was $135.7
million, or 59 cents per share, up from $130.0 million, or 56
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 66 cents per share.
On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 61 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose nearly 7 percent to $1.41 billion.
Price increases accounted for most of the sales increase.
Volume, excluding an acquisition, slipped as some consumers were
turned off by the price increases.
For the rest of the year, Hershey said it expects
contributions from price and volume to be more balanced.
The company raised its full-year forecast, saying gross
margin would grow more than expected due to a greater ability to
increase prices. It now expects full-year adjusted earnings to
increase 12 percent to 14 percent, up from a prior estimate of
10 percent to 12 percent.
Hershey expects 2012 earnings of $2.88 to $2.98 per share,
including charges of 25 cents to 29 cents.
Hershey shares rose $1.44, or 2 percent, to $71.76 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by John
Wallace and Maureen Bavdek)