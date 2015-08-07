Aug 7 Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported flat quarterly sales, its weakest sales performance in more than five years, hurt by low demand in China.

The company reported a net loss of $99.9 million, or 47 cents per share, for the second quarter ended July 5 compared with a profit of $168.2 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Hershey recorded net pretax charges of $281.9 million, including a $249.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its Shanghai Golden Monkey business.

Net sales were flat at $1.58 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)