Jan 28 Hershey Co reported a
bigger-than-expected 5 percent drop in quarterly net sales, as
continued weak demand in China and a strong dollar ate into the
chocolate maker's revenue from outside North America.
Hershey's sales in China suffered most of last year as
slowing economic growth reduced spending on non-essential
consumer items, including Hershey's Kisses, a popular gift item.
This, along with weak demand in North America, prompted the
company to cut its full-year sales forecast five times last year
and to launch a cost-cutting program.
Hershey said on Thursday that chocolate retail sales in
China fell about 13 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
A strong dollar also contributed to a 26.8 percent drop in
international sales for the quarter.
Hershey's net income rose to $213.4 million, or 98 cents per
share, for the fourth quarter from $202.5 million, or 91 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.08 per share.
Net sales fell to $1.91 billion from $2.01 billion a year
earlier, below the $1.98 billion estimated by analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Robin Paxton)