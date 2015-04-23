(Adds details, outlook)

April 23 Hershey Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit due to weak sales growth in China and higher spending on advertising and marketing.

The maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups cut its net sales growth forecast for 2015 for the second time, citing higher impact from a strong dollar.

The company's shares fell 2.8 percent to $95.50 in premarket trading.

Hershey said it now expects net sales to grow 4.5-5.5 percent, down from its previous forecast of 5.5-7.5 percent.

The new forecast assumes strong dollar to hurt net sales growth by about 1.5 percentage points.

Sales of its chocolates in China grew slower from a year earlier due to "a decline in consumer confidence related to mixed macroeconomic data," Hershey said on Thursday.

The company said in February it expects China sales to grow 35 percent to $450 million in 2015.

Hershey bought a majority share in Chinese candy maker Shanghai Golden Monkey Food Co in December 2013 to cut its dependence on North America, where health-conscious consumers are shying away from chocolates.

The company's net income fell to $244.7 million, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter ended April 5, from $252.5 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Total costs rose 5 percent to $1.54 billion, with advertising costs increasing about 8 percent and selling and marketing expenses jumping about 15 percent.

Hershey said in January it expected earnings per share growth to be pressured in the first quarter due to higher spending on advertising and promotions for "brand building".

Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share.

Net sales rose 3.5 percent to $1.94 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

