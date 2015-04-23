(Adds details, outlook)
April 23 Hershey Co reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit due to weak
sales growth in China and higher spending on advertising and
marketing.
The maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
cut its net sales growth forecast for 2015 for the second time,
citing higher impact from a strong dollar.
The company's shares fell 2.8 percent to $95.50 in premarket
trading.
Hershey said it now expects net sales to grow 4.5-5.5
percent, down from its previous forecast of 5.5-7.5 percent.
The new forecast assumes strong dollar to hurt net sales
growth by about 1.5 percentage points.
Sales of its chocolates in China grew slower from a year
earlier due to "a decline in consumer confidence related to
mixed macroeconomic data," Hershey said on Thursday.
The company said in February it expects China sales to grow
35 percent to $450 million in 2015.
Hershey bought a majority share in Chinese candy maker
Shanghai Golden Monkey Food Co in December 2013 to cut its
dependence on North America, where health-conscious consumers
are shying away from chocolates.
The company's net income fell to $244.7 million, or $1.10
per share, in the first quarter ended April 5, from $252.5
million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
Total costs rose 5 percent to $1.54 billion, with
advertising costs increasing about 8 percent and selling and
marketing expenses jumping about 15 percent.
Hershey said in January it expected earnings per share
growth to be pressured in the first quarter due to higher
spending on advertising and promotions for "brand building".
Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share.
Net sales rose 3.5 percent to $1.94 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.16 per share
on revenue of $1.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)