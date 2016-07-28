July 28 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported its first rise in quarterly sales in a year, due to higher sales in North America that were helped by promotions.

Hershey, which rejected a $23 billion buyout offer from Mondelez International Inc in June, reported a net profit of $146 million, or 68 cents per share, for the second quarter ended July 3, compared with a loss of $99.9 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.64 billion from $1.58 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)