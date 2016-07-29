July 29 The Pennsylvania Attorney General's
office unveiled on Friday the terms of a reform agreement with
the charitable trust that controls Hershey Co that
includes a 10-year term limit for trustees and limits on their
compensation to $110,000.
The deal, as first reported by Reuters last week, requires
three trustees, Joseph Senser, Robert Cavanaugh and James
Nevels, to step down by the end of the year.
Senser and Cavanaugh have been trustees since 2001, while
Nevels has been a trustee since 2007.
Hershey Trust Chairwoman Velma Redmond, who joined the trust
in 2003, will step down by the end of 2017, along with James
Mead, a trustee since 2007.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office will also be
given a 30-day window to object to new trustees.
