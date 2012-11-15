EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Nov 15 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said U.S. antitrust regulators approved its $2.56 billion bid to buy smaller rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.
Hertz said it is required to divest its Advantage business, select airport locations and certain other assets following the closing of the acquisition under terms of the proposed consent order issued by the Federal Trade Commission.
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
