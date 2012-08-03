Aug 3 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it
expects to take a loss on any sale of its Advantage budget car
rental business, which it would have to shed to win antitrust
clearance for a potential acquisition of Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group Inc.
Hertz continues to be in talks with the Federal Trade
Commission to win regulatory approval for a potential Dollar
Thrifty deal, the No.2 U.S. car rental company said in a filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
New Jersey-based Hertz has been pursuing smaller rival
Dollar Thrifty, along with Avis Budget Group Inc, for
more than two years but antitrust issues have clouded the
process.
Dollar Thrifty earlier this week urged Hertz to put an end
to two years of fruitless takeover offers by making a compelling
bid or let it continue as a stand alone company.
Hertz would have to sell Advantage, which competes with
Dollar Thrifty in the leisure segment of the market, to win
antitrust approval.
It bought Advantage, which offers cheaper car rentals, out
of bankruptcy in 2009 for $33 million.
Hertz said in May it has agreed on the material terms of a
sale of its Advantage business with a potential buyer.
Several analysts and shareholders identified U-Save Car &
Truck Rental, owned by Franchise Services of North America Inc
, as a potential buyer.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)