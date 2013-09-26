BRIEF-CDW expects 2017 net interest expense of about $150 mln
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
Sept 26 Hertz Global Holdings Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast due to weaker-than-expected airport car rental volumes in the United States, the company's biggest business.
Hertz, the No.2 U.S. car rental company, said it expects revenue of $10.80-$10.90 billion, down from its previous forecast of $10.85-$10.95 billion.
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Goodyear tire & rubber co- priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes