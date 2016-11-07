UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Nov 7 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a 82.2 percent fall in quarterly profit as total expenses rose, sending its shares down 25 percent in extended trading on Monday.
The company's net income fell to $42 million, or 49 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $237 million, or $2.60 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.58 per share.
Total expenses rose 5 percent to $2.43 billion.
Hertz's revenue fell to $2.54 billion from $2.58 billion.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders