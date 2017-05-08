BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hit by an impairment charge and lower pricing.
The company's net loss from continuing operations widened to $223 million, or $2.69 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $52 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Hertz booked an impairment charge of $30 million in the quarter.
Revenue fell to $1.92 billion from $1.98 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing