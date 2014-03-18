Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 18 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it would spin off its equipment rental business for $2.5 billion.
The division, Hertz Equipment Rental Corp, provides a wide range of rental equipment from small tools to heavy earthmoving equipment.
Hertz said part of the proceeds would be used to fund a newly approved $1 billion share repurchase program.
The company said it expects the separation, which will be through a tax-free distribution to shareholders, to close by early 2015.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.