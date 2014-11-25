Nov 25 Activist investor Carl Icahn raised his
stake in U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc
to 10.77 percent from 8.48 percent.
The billionaire was already Hertz's largest shareholder and
in the past few months had successfully pushed for management
changes and won board seats on the company.
Hertz shares rose 1.7 percent to $25.68 in trading after the
bell on Tuesday.
Hertz has owned up to a string of accounting errors,
originating in 2011, that will require it to restate or correct
its financial results for the past three years.
Earlier this month, Icahn-backed John Tague was named as
Hertz's chief executive, fending off a challenge from Dollar
Thrifty CEO Scott Thomson, who was backed by Jana Partners, the
company's second-largest shareholder.
The role had fallen vacant in September after Mark Frissora
stepped down citing personal reasons, about a month after the
accounting issues came to light.
Up to Tuesday's close, Hertz's stock had fallen 20 percent
since Icahn revealed his stake in the company on Aug. 20.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)