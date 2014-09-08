BRIEF-Keysight Technologies says now expects Q2 revenue to be $725 mln-$745 mln
* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook
Sept 8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Mark Frissora has stepped down for personal reasons.
The car rental company's board appointed Hertz Equipment Rental Corp's head, Brian MacDonald, as interim CEO.
The company said it had started a search process for a replacement for Frissora, who also held the position of chairman.
Hertz also appointed independent lead director Linda Fayne Levinson as independent non-executive chair of the board. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program
* Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership reports 3.7 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch as of March 17 versus 5.3 percent stake as of Dec 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: