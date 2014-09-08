Sept 8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Mark Frissora has stepped down for personal reasons.

The car rental company's board appointed Hertz Equipment Rental Corp's head, Brian MacDonald, as interim CEO.

The company said it had started a search process for a replacement for Frissora, who also held the position of chairman.

Hertz also appointed independent lead director Linda Fayne Levinson as independent non-executive chair of the board. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)