BRIEF-Genesis qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015
Aug 19 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it is withdrawing its full-year forecast and expects earnings to be well below its previous guidance due to challenges in the rental car and equipment businesses and costs related to its review of the past three years' financial results.
The company said in a regulatory filing that earnings would be affected by operational challenges, including recalls by car makers, higher-than-expected operating expenses and weak demand in the equipment rental businesses. (1.usa.gov/YwpVmG)
Hertz said in June that it would restate or correct financial results for the past three years to fix accounting errors originating in 2011. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
March 22 Gold prices on Wednesday held firm close to near 3-week highs touched the session before, buoyed as the dollar weakened and equities fell on doubts over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,245.21 per ounce by 00340 GMT. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest since March 2 at $1,247.60. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,245.60. * The dollar index , which meas