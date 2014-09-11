BOSTON, Sept 11 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn,
who has built his reputation on rebuilding companies, won three
board seats at Hertz Global Holdings on Thursday,
sending the car rental company's stock price higher in
after-hours trading.
Hertz invited Icahn's nominees onto the board less than four
weeks after the New York-based investor announced that he had
become the company's biggest investor with an 8.7 percent stake
and that he planned to push management for changes.
The company's stock price, which has been under pressure
this year, climbed $1.32, or 4.76 percent, to $29.07 in
after-hours trading on news that Icahn deputies Vincent
Intrieri, Samuel Merksamer and Daniel Ninivaggi would join the
board.
The trio will replace three board members who are stepping
down. Icahn said that, in exchange for the seats, he would not
run a proxy contest.
"This agreement eliminates distraction and ensures that we
stay sharply focused on delivering the significant potential of
the business," Linda Fayne Levinson, Hertz' independent
non-executive board chair, said in a statement.
For Hertz, it has already been a tumultuous week, kicked off
with news on Monday that Mark Frissora, the company's chairman
and chief executive officer, had stepped down amid pressure from
Icahn and others. Hedge fund Fir Tree said publicly last month
that the CEO had "lost credibility." It declined to comment on
Thursday.
A day later, an administrative error made by Icahn's team in
a regulatory filing incorrectly suggested that the billionaire
had upped his ownership in Gannett Co Inc while in fact
he was only converting Hertz options into common stock.
Two of Icahn's representatives will join the search
committee to find a permanent replacement for Frissora, the
company said. Last month, some big-name investors said they
wanted Scott Thompson, former CEO of Dollar Thrifty Automotive
Group, to replace Frissora.
Calling Hertz a great company and a great brand, Icahn said
in a news release that he expects the "right new CEO will return
it to its former glory," and said he was happy that his nominees
will now be instrumental in finding a new leader. He was not
immediately available for further comment on Thursday.
Hertz last month withdrew its full-year financial forecast,
blaming a shortage of cars due to motor industry recalls and an
accounting error, which sent its stock price tumbling.
At 78, when most people are living off their investments,
Icahn is still casting around to make new bets and is busier
than ever in shining the spotlight on management teams he feels
are underperforming. In the last few months he has pressured
eBay, Family Dollar Stores and Apple.
He is also fond of saying that investors should buy a stock
when his representatives get on the board and not sell until
they leave, promising that good things inevitably happen when he
becomes involved.
Hertz also said it would amend its shareholder rights plan,
a so-called poison pill it adopted last year to prevent any one
shareholder from gaining control of the company as activist
investors began circling. The trigger for the poison pill will
be increased to 20 percent from 10 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)