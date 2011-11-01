* Q3 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.50
* Q3 rev $2.4 bln vs est $2.38 bln
Nov 1 Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher car
rental revenue.
For the third quarter, net income was $206.7 million, or 47
cents a share, compared with $155.3 million, or 36 cents a share
a year ago.
The company, which withdrew its tender offer for shares of
Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group last week, earned 51
cents a share, excluding items.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $2.4 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 50 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $2.38 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Park Ridge, New Jersey-based company closed at
$10.94 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)