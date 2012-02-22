Feb 22 Car rental company Hertz Global
Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly
results on improving U.S. travel demand and forecast
double-digit volume growth in the U.S. car rental business for
the first quarter.
Hertz, which stopped pursuing smaller rival Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group last year, expects 2012 adjusted
earnings of $1.16 to $1.26 a share, on revenue of $8.85 billion
to $8.95 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings $1.24 a share, on revenue
of $8.90 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
October-December net income was $47.1 million, or 11 cents a
share, compared with a net loss of $28.1 million, or 7 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents a share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.01 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 21 cents a
share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
Shares of the Park Ridge, New Jersey-based company were
trading up 4 percent at $13.85 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by
Unnikrishnan Nair)