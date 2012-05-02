May 2 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast as global travel demand strengthens.

The company expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $1.28 to $1.38 per share and revenue of $8.9 billion to $9 billion.

Hertz had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of $1.16 to $1.26 per share and revenue of $8.85 billion to $8.95 billion.

The car rental industry, tied closely to airline traffic and hotel bookings, has seen demand strengthening due to recovering business and travel in the United States.

Earlier this week, rival Avis Budget forecast a strong 2012, while last week, another rival Dollar Thrifty raised the lower end of its quarterly outlook.

Hertz's first-quarter net loss narrowed to $56.3 million, or 13 cents per share, from $128.9 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding some items, profit was 5 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.96 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 1 cent per share on revenue of $1.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hertz's shares rose 3 percent to $16.71 in after market trade on Wednesday. They closed at $16.22 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)