June 6 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings
Inc said it would restate financial results for the past
three years to correct accounting errors from 2011.
Hertz said its audit committee had concluded that financial
statements for 2011 should no longer be relied upon.
A committee review may require Hertz to make adjustments
also to the financial statements for 2012 and 2013, the company
said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (r.reuters.com/has89v)
