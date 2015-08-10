(Adds details, background, shares)
Aug 10 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings
Inc reported a 5 percent decline in quarterly revenue,
hurt by a strong dollar and lower car rental volume in the
United States.
Hertz, which received more than two-thirds of its car rental
revenue from airport services in 2014, has been affected by the
strong dollar that made travel to the United States pricier for
tourists.
The company also closed about 200 stores at off-airport
locations in the second quarter, as part of its efforts to focus
on more profitable locations and to save $300 million by March.
Revenue fell to $2.69 billion from $2.83 billion in the
quarter ended June 30.
Analysts on average had expected $2.71 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $23 million, or 5 cents per share, from
$72 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Hertz earned 19 cents per share,
meeting the average analyst estimate.
Hertz reiterated its 2015 consolidated corporate EBITDA of
$1.45 billion-$1.55 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.46 billion.
The is the first time Hertz is reporting its quarterly
results after restating financial results for three years
through 2013, in July.
Hertz had to strike off $144 million in net income for three
years in the restatements.
Hertz's stock, which closed up 7.5 percent in regular
trading on Monday, was down 2.6 percent in extended trading.
Up to Friday's close, the stock had fallen about 48 percent
since June 5, 2014, the day before the company said it would
restate 2011 results.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)