BRIEF-Greg Creed joins Whirlpool Corp board of directors
Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors
July 30 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations as margins improved.
Net income rose to $92.9 million, or 21 cents per share, for the second quarter from $55.0 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.23 billion.
Hertz shares closed $11.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Announce appointment of Brian Zatarain as chief executive officer, effective February 17, 2017, replacing Cristiano Melcher
Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China