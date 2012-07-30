July 30 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations as margins improved.

Net income rose to $92.9 million, or 21 cents per share, for the second quarter from $55.0 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.23 billion.

Hertz shares closed $11.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)