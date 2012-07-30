* Q2 adj EPS $0.35 vs est $0.32

* Revenue $2.23 bln vs est $2.24 bln

* Shares up 1 pct after the bell (Adds details)

July 30 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations as margins improved.

Strong demand from business and leisure travelers is boosting business at U.S. hotels and airlines, in turn helping car rental companies.

Hertz, which is expected to make a bid for another smaller rival Dollar Thrifty soon, said U.S. car rental margins rose 210 basis points.

The company reaffirmed its 2012 adjusted earnings forecast of $1.28 to $1.38 per share on revenue of between $8.9 billion and $9.0 billion.

Net income rose to $92.9 million, or 21 cents per share, for the second quarter from $55.0 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $2.23 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $2.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hertz shares, which closed at $11.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 1 percent after the bell. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)