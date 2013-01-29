By Shankar Ramakrishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 29 (IFR) - Elliott Management Corp senior
portfolio manager John Pike on Tuesday said his hedge fund has
won support from large shareholders of oil and gas company Hess
for its proposal to break up the company to enhance shareholder
returns.
Elliott, which holds 4% of Hess, released a detailed
proposal earlier on Tuesday that said it believed Hess was
undervalued due to the company's "unfocused portfolio and poor
management."
"The undervalued stock is a result of a failure of corporate
governance," said Pike. "The board's lack of independence and
relevant experience in the oil and gas sector has resulted in
governance failure."
Elliott believes Hess could be worth more than US$126 per
share. The stock closed at US$68.11 on Tuesday after soaring 9%
on the day following the release of Elliot's proposal.
"There is immense value in the company's assets and in our
pursuit to unlock this value, we are pushing for a split-up to
refocus the business and the appointment of five executives to
the board. Seeing the caliber of the individuals we are
suggesting is in itself attracting support from other large
shareholders," said Pike.
Elliott received a number of phone calls on Tuesday
supporting its proposal and "we clearly have found support from
the market and other shareholders," he said.
Elliott has nominated Rodney Chase, former deputy group
chief executive of BP, Harvey Golub, former chairman & CEO of
American Express and Karl Kurz, former COO of Anadarko Petroleum
among the five board members it would like to see on the Hess
board.
The hedge fund also recommended refocusing Hess' portfolio
by spinning off the Bakken oil shale in North Dakota, improving
operational focus and instilling capital discipline.
Elliott argued that Hess is incapable of managing resource
plays and offshore assets and that was causing severe cost
overruns in the Bakken.
As Hess shares soared, bond spreads widened sharply.
Hess 5.6% 2041s were trading at Treasuries plus 207 basis
points, or 38bp wider on the day. The company's 6% 2040s were
trading 43bp wider at Treasuries plus 214bp. Five-year credit
default swaps widened by 22bp, or 14.5%, to 167.5bp-182.5bp.
The letter from Elliott came a day after Hess announced that
it would sell its network of oil-storage terminals and its
refinery business and become predominantly an exploration- and
production-based business.
ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil and Murphy Oil have all
recently split off their refining operations to create
additional value.
Hess said Elliott has told the company it intends to file
for regulatory clearance to acquire additional Hess shares
beyond those they already own.