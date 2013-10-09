Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK Oct 9 Hess Corp sold its storage terminal network to Buckeye Partners LP for $850 million as the U.S. oil and gas company works to reshape its sprawling energy business.
Buckeye will acquire 20 liquid petroleum products terminals with total storage capacity of about 39 million barrels, the companies said on Wednesday. All of the terminals are located along the U.S. East Coast, except for Hess' Santa Lucia terminal in the Caribbean, which has a capacity of about 10 million barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products.
Hess has been selling off assets due in part to efforts by activist investor Elliott Management's to shake up the company. The company said it has sold assets worth $5.4 billion so far this year.
* Camber Energy enters into purchase agreement to expand its Permian Basin position
SEOUL, Feb 24 Goldman Sachs and other shareholders said on Friday they had sold 100 percent of South Korea's second-largest producer of industrial gases to Asian private equity firm MBK Partners.