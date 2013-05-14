(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Hess's board currently comprises
14 members, not 13)
* Says all of its and Hess's nominees should make up the
board
* Size and composition of board to be agreed upon
* Shareholder vote scheduled for Thursday
May 14 The activist investor engaged in a proxy
battle with Hess Corp has proposed a new board for the
oil producer that would include all nominees put forward by both
sides ahead of a vote on Thursday.
Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which owns a 4.5 percent
stake in Hess, is running a slate of five directors against
Hess's nominees. Shareholders will vote at the company's annual
meeting on May 16.
"Shareholders want real change and a renewed board. Hess has
promised such renewal and this solution will follow through on
that promise," Elliott said in a statement on Tuesday.
Hess's board currently comprises 14 members, according to
the company's website.
Elliott Management said the size and composition of its
proposed board had yet to be decided.
Hess said on Monday that it was prepared to add two of
Elliott's nominees, chosen in consultation with shareholders, if
all of its own nominees are elected. Elliott Management called
the proposal a "PR stunt".
Elliott in January pitched a plan to break up Hess and
launched a campaign to install the new directors. The hedge fund
has said that directors are too closely tied to Chief Executive
John Hess.
The company, in response, said John Hess would be stripped
of his chairmanship immediately after the annual meeting.
Hess has put forward a former General Electric Co
executive, John Krenicki, as chairman. Hess will remain CEO and
a director.
The company has announced plans to exit its retail gasoline,
marketing and trading businesses, and is looking to become a
pure play exploration and production company.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)