BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
May 16 Activist investor Elliott Management will settle for three seats on the board of Hess Corp and support the oil producer's five director nominees to end a proxy fight.
Hess and Elliott Management said in a joint statement that the oil company's reconstituted board would continue to comprise 14 members. Nine of the existing 14 directors would be replaced after the company's annual meeting on Thursday.
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million