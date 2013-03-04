March 4 Hess Corp will exit its retail,
energy marketing, and energy trading businesses following
pressure from an activist investor to break up the company.
Hedge fund Elliott Management has asked the company, which
is looking to become a predominantly exploration and production
company, to consider a spinoff of its U.S. onshore assets and
the sale of its retail operations.
The company on Monday also said it would divest operations
in Indonesia and Thailand and pursue monetization of its oil and
gas gathering and transportation assets in North Dakota's Bakken
shale field.