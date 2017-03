NEW YORK May 13 * ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS HESS CORP SHOULD ACCEPT ALL FIVE ELLIOTT NOMINEES * ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS HESS CORP SHOULD ALSO REPLACE AS MANY OF THEIR INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WITH THE NEW HESS NOMINEES AS IS REASONABLE * ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS OPEN TO CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATION WITH HESS CORP * ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT CALLS HESS CORP PROPOSAL A "PR STUNT"