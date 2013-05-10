BRIEF-Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged co's taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS HESS MOVE TO SPLIT CHAIRMAN/CEO ROLES "NOT A CONCESSION", "RATHER IT IS A REACTION TO THE SHAREHOLDER VOTE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY" * ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS SIGNIFICANT TO NOTE THAT HESS'S BOARD RECOMMENDED AGAINST THIS SPLIT ONLY A FEW WEEKS AGO
* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.