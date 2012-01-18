Jan 18 Integrated energy company Hess Corp
said it will take a $525 million after-tax charge in its
fourth quarter due to the closure of a loss-making refinery in
St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
A weakness in demand for refined petroleum products as a
result of the global economic slowdown and the addition of new
refining capacity in emerging markets have hit margins at many
U.S. refineries.
Losses at the Hovensa refinery, a joint venture between Hess
and Petroleos de Venezuela SA, have totaled $1.3
billion in the past three years alone.
Following the shutdown, the Hovensa will operate as an oil
storage terminal, Hess said.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)