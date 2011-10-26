* Q3 ex-items $1.11 vs Street $1.36

Oct 26 Hess Corp's (HES.N) quarterly profit fell sharply from a year earlier and missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by lower production and a loss in its refining business.

Oil and gas production was also hurt by the loss of output in Libya and a fire at the Valhall platform in the North Sea.

Hess reported a third-quarter profit of $298 million, or 88 cents per share, down from a profit of $1.15 billion, or $3.52 per share, a year earlier.

In the year-ago period, the U.S. oil and gas company reported a one-time gain of more than $1 billion relating to an asset exchange.

Excluding items, Hess reported a profit of $1.11 per share, far short of the $1.36 per share Wall Street analysts had expected, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and gas production fell to 344,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 413,000 in the same period a year earlier.

Hess' marketing and refining unit had a loss of $23 million in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $38 million.

Analysts at Barclays Capital had expected the company's refining business to report a profit of $50 million.

Shares of Hess fell 97 cents to $57.81 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston)