* Firm collapses only months after IPO in late October
* Former CEO denies fraud
* Shares fall 78 pct to 0.76 euro, IPO price 15.50
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German street light maker Hess
filed for insolvency on Wednesday, just months after
its stock market debut, saying a fraud investigation had
scuppered its chances of raising urgently-needed funds.
Its shares slumped 78 percent to 0.76 euro, a fraction of
the company's IPO price of 15.5 euros. Small investors and
financial institutions had invested 36 million euros ($48.47
million) in the flotation in late October.
Hess's supervisory board sacked its management last month
and said it had called in external auditors and lawyers to probe
a possible fraud that had been going on for a "remarkable period
of time" - allegations that its sacked chief executive Christoph
Hess has flatly denied.
The IPO prospectus included a table with audited figures
showing the group made annual net profits of more than 1 million
euros in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
But the new management said Hess had spent more than it
earned every year since 2009 and had used a variety of methods
to plug the financing gap - first it used bank loans before
tapping private equity firms and lately institutional investors.
In a statement on Wednesday, the new management said it had
concluded that Hess was illiquid and over-indebted and there was
"no positive prognosis" for the group as a going concern.
"Because of uncertainties with regard to possible (lawsuits)
of investors, there are no sufficient chances for acquisition of
new equity or debt capital from investors," said the statement
written in English.
The spectacular fall of Hess is reminiscent of scandals that
rocked Germany's market for smaller, high-growth companies, the
Neuer Markt, around the dotcom bubble collapse of 2001 and led
many German small investors to shun the stock market.
For some, Hess's story is even more dramatic.
"Considering its extremely brief period of time on the stock
exchange, we have not witnessed a scandal like this even during
the Neuer Markt," said Klaus Nieding of German shareholder
advocacy group DSW.
He said DSW was examining whether to claim damages, possibly
as early as July, on behalf of 16 shareholders including one
institutional investor.
If there is evidence that Hess's IPO prospectus was
falsified, Nieding said, investors could also demand
compensation from the banks, legal firms and tax accountants
that signed off on the document.
Germany's Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW),
which accompanied Hess to the stock market, said it would
examine the case carefully, but denied any suggestion that it
had been negligent in its duties.
It hinted it may withdraw entirely from helping private
companies with initial public share offerings (IPOs), preferring
to stick to secondary issues.
"We will continue to help companies in the future to secure
capital via the stock exchange. We will, however, decide on the
basis of the results (of our internal examination) whether we
accompany IPOs and, if so, in which cases," the bank said in a
statement to Reuters.
DISPUTE WITH FORMER MANAGEMENT
Hess designed the lighting for San Francisco International
Airport and the marina in Monaco.
The company said it was forced to file for insolvency after
its parent group - owned by sacked chief executive Christoph
Hess - failed to honour liabilities estimated at 1.35 million
euros to the now illiquid firm and participate in a financial
rescue.
Christoph Hess issued a statement in which he said he and
his father Juergen Hess had offered aid in the same quantity to
pay the salaries of its 380 staff. The two sides dispute,
however, whether the 1.35 million euros is actually owed to the
now insolvent company.
In January, state prosecutors in the German city of Mannheim
said they had raided the offices and residence of the two
management board members on suspicion that they had falsified
Hess's books.
The prosecutors said at the time that they had expanded
their investigation after coming to suspect that the company's
stock market prospectus was falsified.
"The supervisory board under chairman Tim van Delden still
has not listened to my response to the allegations," Christoph
Hess said in his statement on Wednesday.
"I would not have been able to say anything substantive
regarding the accusations, however, since I have not been able
to gain access to either the original records that could
exonerate me or even their copies," he added.
($1 = 0.7427 euros)
