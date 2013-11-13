BRIEF-Genenews announces settlement agreement with HDL Liquidating Trust
FRANKFURT Nov 13 Germany's insolvent Hess said on Wednesday auditors found the street light maker's financial accounts for 2007 through 2012 overstated pretax profit by a total of nearly 45 million euros ($60.5 million).
Hess filed for insolvency in February, only months after making its stock market debut, saying a fraud investigation had scuppered its chances of raising urgently-needed funds. It said damages would now have paid to investors, who bought shares in the company based on false accounts. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
NEW YORK, March 9 Puerto Rico's federally appointed fiscal oversight board rejected on Thursday a fiscal turnaround plan proposed by Governor Ricardo Rossello, saying it did not comply with PROMESA, the restructuring law passed last year by the U.S. Congress.