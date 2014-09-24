Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
HOUSTON, Sept 24 Hess Midstream Partners, a master limited partnership (MLP), filed for a $250 million initial public offering representing an interest in Hess Corp's North Dakota oil and gas storage facilities and processing plants, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
MLPs are tax-advantaged structures favored by many energy companies that use them as a way to lower the cost of capital and highlight the valuation of certain assets.
The partnerships, which trade in units instead of shares, pass their tax burden to investors who receive nearly all the business' income in the form of hefty distributions.
Hess Midstream Partners will initially hold Hess assets including a 30 percent interest in the New York company's natural gas processing plant in Tioga, North Dakota, and a 50 percent interest in its rail loading terminal and rail cars in Tioga, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
Additionally, other MLP assets will be a 50 percent stake in Hess' crude oil truck and pipeline terminal in Williams County, North Dakota, and all of its interest in a propane storage cavern and transportation facility in Mentor, Minnesota.
The partnership will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HESM" and the IPO is expected in the first quarter of 2015, according to the filing.
Shares of Hess Corp fell 71 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $95.31 in midday NYSE trading. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.