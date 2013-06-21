HONG KONG, June 21 U.S. energy companies Hess Corp and Newfield Exploration Co have launched two separate auctions to sell part of their Asian oil and gas field stakes that have a combined value of about $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

KUFPEC, a unit of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, London-listed Premier Oil, Indonesian state oil company Pertamina Persero PT, and Thailand's state energy company PTT Exploration and Production are among companies considering making bids for the assets, the people said.

Unlisted KrisEnergy, owned by private equity firm First Reserve, and Canada's Talisman Energy Inc are also expected to place bids, the people added.

Preliminary offers for Newfield's assets are due by the end of June, while Hess has set a mid-July deadline for its auction, one person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Newfield did not comment directly on the launch of the auction but referred to a statement issued in April that said a data room providing information about its international businesses was expected to open in the second quarter.

KrisEnergy, Talisman, Premier and PTT Exploration declined comment.

"Pertamina is always keen to expand its upstream business and explore every opportunity available. Naturally domestic (Indonesia) assets are prioritised," Pertamina Corporate Communications chief Ali Mundakir told Reuters via a text message. He declined to comment further.

Hess did not offer an immediate comment. Kuwait Petroleum was not available for comment.