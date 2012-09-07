Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Hess Corp agreed to sell its 2.72 percent stake in the large Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli group of oil fields in Azerbaijan as well as its 2.36 percent stake in an associated pipeline to India's ONGC for $1 billion.
Hess said that ONGC's foreign investment arm ONGC Videsh will buy the assets in a deal it expects to close in the first quarter of 2013. It is subject to Indian and other regulatory approvals.
The BP-operated ACG oilfields are in the Caspian Sea around 100 kilometers east of Baku.
Rothschild advised ONGC Videsh on the sale.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.