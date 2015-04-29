April 29 Hess Corp
* CEO John Hess says re-negotiations with 100 top
contractors helped save $550 million so far this year
* CEO says has more than 7 years of drilling opportunities
in North Dakota's Bakken shale
* CEO says expects after-tax returns of more than 15 percent
on all Bakken wells
* CEO says updates on MLP's initial public offering coming
"in the near future"
* Says plans to update 2015 production forecast in Q2
earnings call
* Plans to only have one rig operating in Utica shale
formation by June
* Expects to produce 100,000 to 110,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in Bakken during Q2
* Cuts 2015 cost estimate for Bakken wells to range of $6
million to $6.5 million
* Expects Q2 cash costs of $17.50 to $18.50 per barrel
* CEO says "we're moving forward with the process" for MLP
initial public offering; says no delay
* COO Greg Hill says will have to see fairly strong crude
oil prices for significant amount of time before ramping up
spending
* Says some cost cuts could be sustainable even if oil
prices rebound
* Says any ramp-up in operations would be slower than
ramp-down
* COO says "significant amount of workforce has left the
industry"
* Says "substantially reduced" share buybacks in Q1 2015
* Says spent $5.3 billion on buybacks in Q1 2015
* COO says wants "to see a little more visibility on how the
Bakken behaves" this year before altering 2015 production
guidance
* Says capital spending will drop each quarter this year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)