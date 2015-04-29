April 29 Hess Corp

* CEO John Hess says re-negotiations with 100 top contractors helped save $550 million so far this year

* CEO says has more than 7 years of drilling opportunities in North Dakota's Bakken shale

* CEO says expects after-tax returns of more than 15 percent on all Bakken wells

* CEO says updates on MLP's initial public offering coming "in the near future"

* Says plans to update 2015 production forecast in Q2 earnings call

* Plans to only have one rig operating in Utica shale formation by June

* Expects to produce 100,000 to 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Bakken during Q2

* Cuts 2015 cost estimate for Bakken wells to range of $6 million to $6.5 million

* Expects Q2 cash costs of $17.50 to $18.50 per barrel

* CEO says "we're moving forward with the process" for MLP initial public offering; says no delay

* COO Greg Hill says will have to see fairly strong crude oil prices for significant amount of time before ramping up spending

* Says some cost cuts could be sustainable even if oil prices rebound

* Says any ramp-up in operations would be slower than ramp-down

* COO says "significant amount of workforce has left the industry"

* Says "substantially reduced" share buybacks in Q1 2015

* Says spent $5.3 billion on buybacks in Q1 2015

* COO says wants "to see a little more visibility on how the Bakken behaves" this year before altering 2015 production guidance

* Says capital spending will drop each quarter this year