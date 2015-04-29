RPT-After weak March sales, concerns rise over U.S. auto market outlook
DETROIT, April 5 Car dealers on Wednesday added to concerns about the state of the U.S. auto industry and how tough any downturn might be if its six-year recovery has ended.
April 29 Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as plunging crude oil prices eroded profitability and offset a production spike.
The company posted a net loss of $389 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to a net income of $386 million, or $1.20 per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
DETROIT, April 5 Car dealers on Wednesday added to concerns about the state of the U.S. auto industry and how tough any downturn might be if its six-year recovery has ended.
* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results
LONDON, April 6 Human rights campaigners have urged Formula One management to cancel next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the country's rulers of using the race to "whitewash" abuses and improve their image abroad.