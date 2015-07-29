BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nTC7ho) Further company coverage:
July 29 Oil producer Hess Corp reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday as a more-than 50 percent drop in crude prices in the past year ate into results.
For the period, the company reported a net loss of $567 million, or $1.99 per share, compared with net income of $931 million, or $2.96 per share, in the year-ago period.
Production jumped 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 391,000 boe/d.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Mylan provides update on meridian medical technologies', a Pfizer company, expanded voluntary worldwide recall of epipen® auto-injector