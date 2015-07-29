July 29 Oil producer Hess Corp reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday as a more-than 50 percent drop in crude prices in the past year ate into results.

For the period, the company reported a net loss of $567 million, or $1.99 per share, compared with net income of $931 million, or $2.96 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production jumped 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 391,000 boe/d.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)