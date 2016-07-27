July 27 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by its efforts to keep costs low, and the company further cut its exploration and production budget for the year.

The company's net loss narrowed to $392 million, or $1.29 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $567 million, or $1.99 per share, a year earlier.

Hess said it now expects exploration and production expenditures of about $2.1 billion, $300 million lower than its previous estimate.