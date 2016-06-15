(State regulator corrects composition of leaked liquid)

June 15 A storage facility in North Dakota owned by Hess Corp leaked about 32,000 gallons of saltwater on Tuesday, though the liquid has been recovered on site, state regulators said.

A transfer pump at a tank battery in Mountrail County, in the state's northwest corner, failed, causing storage tanks to overflow, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources (DMR).

A state inspector has been sent to the scene to monitor remediation, DMR said.

Hess was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)