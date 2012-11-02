Nov 2 Hess Corp's third-quarter profit
nearly doubled as production from the Bakken oil field rose and
the company resumed operations in Libya.
Hess shares rose 4 percent before the bell.
Third quarter oil and gas production rose 17 percent to
402,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Production from the Bakken nearly doubled to 62,000 boe/d,
while the Waha concessions in Libya added 23,000 boe/d to
output.
There was no production in Libya in the same period last
year due to civil unrest in the country.
Net income attributable to Hess rose to $557 million, or
$1.64 per share, from $298 million, or 88 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $9.19 billion.
Hess shares, which have fallen 7 percent this year, closed
at $52.65 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.