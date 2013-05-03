(Restores dropped "t" from Eliott name in first paragraph)

May 2 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis told Hess Corp's shareholders late on Tuesday they should vote to elect five new board members nominated by activist hedge fund Elliott Management.

Hess has been under pressure from the hedge fund, which owns a 4.5 percent stake in the oil and gas company, to implement changes, including the election of independent directors to the board, to increase shareholder value.

"We believe Elliott has submitted a compelling case to suggest the Hess board has been largely ineffective at overseeing current management," Glass Lewis said in a note.

Hess raised its dividend and initiated a $4 billion share buyback in March in an effort to boost shareholder returns, but the advisory firm said that these only added to the problem.

"We find the board's response to Elliott has been flat-footed and reactive, as exemplified by...a vastly increased dividend, a large share buyback program, unprecedented board turnover and the hasty disposal of heretofore strategically beneficial assets," Glass Lewis said.

Hess responded to the recommendations by urging its shareholders to elect its own nominees.

"Hess disagrees with Glass Lewis' recommendation and believes that shareholders who follow its recommendation at a time when Hess is executing on a market-endorsed transformation plan will put the value of their investment at risk," the company said in a statement.

Hess sold assets earlier this year in several of its properties, including some in Texas and Russia, in an effort to exit the refining and retail businesses and become a dedicated exploration and production company.

New York-based Hess said it will nominate six new directors at its annual meeting in May following criticism that its current board lacked independence.

However, Glass Lewis called the move a "token proposal" to keep shareholders happy while maintaining the status quo.

The advisory firm's recommendation comes a few weeks after Hess reported a surprise first-quarter profit in April.

Elliott Management officials could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular business hours.

