VIENNA, Jan 20 Austria's Carinthia province said on Wednesday it would offer to buy back senior bonds of "bad bank" Heta at a 25 percent discount to the value it guaranteed, hoping to avert a legal quagmire as well as the threat of insolvency.

The province helped lender Hypo Alpe Adria to expand by guaranteeing its debt before its collapse.

It is now seeking to buy back bonds of Heta Asset Resolution, the wind-down vehicle for Hypo, with a nominal value of 11 billion euros ($12 billion).

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling, who has agreed to lend Carinthia funds for the buyback, said the offer was above market value, but many creditors have insisted on repayment in full, and some quickly balked at the proposal.

"In the interest of our clients, we reject the offer ... and expect 100 percent repayment in conformity with the contract," Munich Re's investment unit said in a statement.

A spokesman added that the bonds held by the Munich Re unit were worth a "low triple-digit million euro amount."

The German insurance association, which includes Munich Re, said that creditors representing 770 million euros had agreed not to accept the offer.

Carinthia, which has an annual budget of around 2.2 billion euros, a fraction of the bonds' nominal value, said on Wednesday it was offering to buy back the senior bonds at 75 percent of their nominal value, including interest owed, and at 30 percent for subordinated bonds.

"I think that what Carinthia has offered is an exceptionally attractive offer," Schelling said. The feedback he had had since the offer was made was entirely positive, including from creditors, he said.

Two large groups of creditors, which say they together control more than 5 billion euros in Heta bonds and have previously said they would not accept any discount, did not comment on the offer on Wednesday. Insiders expected them to give their views on Thursday.

One of those groups, the Par Investors Pool, counts Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland and the Deposit Protection Fund of the German Banking Association among its members. The other, the Ad Hoc group, includes Commerzbank.

According to a recent Austrian law, two thirds of creditors have to accept the offer to make it binding on all of them. The Ad Hoc group has said it will challenge that process in the courts if necessary. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Gopakumar Warrier and Adrian Croft)