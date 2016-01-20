BRIEF-Vantage Equities Inc says FY net income 198.8 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 198.8 million pesos versus 280.6 million pesos
VIENNA Jan 20 The Austrian province of Carinthia is offering to buy back the senior bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution at 75 percent of their "adjusted specified denomination", a fund it controls said on Wednesday.
"The adjusted specified denomination equals the sum of the specified denomination of each instrument and accrued and unpaid interest in respect of the specified denomination of each instrument (or amortised face amount in case of any zero coupon note) up to and including March 1, 2015," it said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 73.9 million pesos versus 28.8 million pesos