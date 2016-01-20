VIENNA Jan 20 The Austrian province of Carinthia is offering to buy back the senior bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution at 75 percent of their "adjusted specified denomination", a fund it controls said on Wednesday.

"The adjusted specified denomination equals the sum of the specified denomination of each instrument and accrued and unpaid interest in respect of the specified denomination of each instrument (or amortised face amount in case of any zero coupon note) up to and including March 1, 2015," it said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)