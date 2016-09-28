(Adds further details, comments by Deutsche Bank, finance ministry, background)

VIENNA, Sept 28 Germany's FMS Wertmanagement said on Wednesday it will accept the Austrian province of Carinthia's offer to buy back its holding of bonds issued by failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Carinthia has offered to buy back the bonds at a discount to the total 11 billion euros ($12 billion) it once guaranteed them for. The case is seen as a test for new European bail-in rules.

Last year FMS, which holds Hypo senior bonds with a nominal value of 295 million euros, sued "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution as Hypo's wind-down vehicle, seeking repayment in full.

The lawsuit, having been referred to the European Court of Justice in June, has been seen as a potential obstacle to the buyback in that it could trigger Heta's insolvency.

"FMS's management board decided to accept the buyback and exchange offer at yesterday's meeting," said a spokesman, referring to an option creditors have to reinvest the proceeds of the buyback offer in a long-term bond.

The lawsuit will be dropped, he said.

Eight years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, it is still difficult to deal with failing lenders in the European Union. After rescues in Portugal, Greece and Italy triggered protests over unequal creditor treatment, the EU introduced new rules to ensure creditors -- not taxpayers alone -- fund bank rescues.

In Austria, the dispute over Carinthia's guarantees has been running for years. Bondholders including Commerzbank and Dexia Kommunalbank rejected a first proposal as too low in March.

Under a new offer the repayment rate for senior bond holders is seen at 90 percent of nominal value - around 8 percentage points more than the previous offer. In addition, creditors can pocket the money after a few months and not after more than 10 years.

Carinthia's offer runs until Friday next week with the result expected to be announced the following Monday.

Two thirds of creditors have to agree including 25 percent of junior bondholders, whose payout rate is only at around 45 percent.

Deutsche Bank, whose asset arm holds junior bonds with a nominal value of 200 million euros, has not yet made a decision, a spokesman said.

The finance ministry declined to say how many creditors had already accepted the offer. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)