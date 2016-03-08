* Austria says some creditors willing to settle

* No more sweeteners, finance minister says

* Carinthia's buyback offer expires on Friday (adds comment from creditors, province of Carinthia)

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Kirsti Knolle

VIENNA, March 8 A group of Heta creditors on Tuesday dismissed a call by Austria to allow individual members to accept a discounted bid for their bonds, leaving both sides deadlocked days before a buyback offer runs out.

The province of Carinthia guaranteed bonds of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down. It is now trying to buy back those bonds for less than their nominal value of roughly 11 billion euros ($12.2 billion).

A two-thirds majority is required for the buyback to take effect, at which point it would also be binding on hold-outs.

But the umbrella group, which says it controls more than 5 billion euros in bonds, has rejected the offer despite a late sweetener in the form of additional returns through a new government bond thrown in by Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling.

Apparently running out of options, Schelling said there would be no second sweetener and called on the umbrella group to end its "lock-up" agreement under which creditors have pledged only to accept offers for the full nominal value of their bonds.

"Many creditors would be prepared to accept the offer if this agreement, this so-called lock-up agreement among the creditors, did not exist," Schelling said. "I therefore now ask that this lock-up agreement be lifted."

The umbrella group, composed of at least two creditor groups and whose members include Commerzbank and Pimco , said it would not back down.

"The lock-up agreement will not be cancelled," said a spokeswoman for the group.

Carinthia has offered to buy back senior bonds, the bulk of the paper, for 75 percent of their face value and junior bonds for 30 percent, and Schelling has agreed to lend it the money with which creditors would be paid.

The province, which says it faces bankruptcy should the offer fail, reaffirmed that it was prepared to go to the highest courts to fend off creditors' claims.

"Up until now we have negotiated with velvet gloves, but if the offer fails we will replace them with boxing gloves," Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser said in a statement.

Schelling said he had gone as far as he could to try to win over creditors before Carinthia's offer expires on Friday.

"The sweeteners have run out," he said, when asked whether the 18-year maturity of the specially issued government bond could be shortened. ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)